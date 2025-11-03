Previous
Twist and Bloom by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3594

Who says flowers have to sit still? This iris decided to take a spin with my Lensbaby, twirling the background into a dreamy blur of motion and mischief. A little bokeh, a little blur, and a whole lot of fun behind the lens!
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
984% complete

Annie D ace
Beautifully done Carole.
November 3rd, 2025  
julia ace
Nicely done.
November 3rd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
That has worked beautifully.
November 3rd, 2025  
