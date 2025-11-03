Sign up
Photo 3594
Photo 3594
Twist and Bloom
Who says flowers have to sit still? This iris decided to take a spin with my Lensbaby, twirling the background into a dreamy blur of motion and mischief. A little bokeh, a little blur, and a whole lot of fun behind the lens!
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4845
photos
192
followers
115
following
984% complete
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd November 2025 1:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blur
,
iris
,
bokeh
,
lensbaby
,
twist
Annie D
ace
Beautifully done Carole.
November 3rd, 2025
julia
ace
Nicely done.
November 3rd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That has worked beautifully.
November 3rd, 2025
