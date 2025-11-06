Cool Customers

After what felt like an endless stretch of chilly, soggy spring days, summer suddenly arrived — 25°C and climbing! The alpacas were quick to show their opinions on the heat.

After refilling their water troughs, it was hose time! Johnny and Ginger George love a quick soak before rolling dramatically in their favourite dirt patch. Charlie, being the black-coated gentleman, prefers to stand right under the spray, soaking it up like a pro — as long as the water stays away from his face. And Biskit, the wise old soul of the herd, skips the shower altogether but cools off by dipping his feet delicately in the trough.

Sometimes, keeping cool just takes a little teamwork… and a garden hose.