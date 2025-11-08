Previous
The calm before the storm by yorkshirekiwi
The calm before the storm

After a scorching day, the air began to change — thunder was forecast, and the clouds started to roll in over the freshly baled silage. The light softened, the breeze picked up, and the scene transformed into this moody, golden calm before the storm. 🌾⛈️
This might be my last post for a few days as I’m heading to Tiritiri Matangi Island tomorrow for three nights. It’s a predator-free wildlife sanctuary — remote, peaceful, and full of photographic inspiration. With no ferries running from Sunday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon, I’m hoping we don’t end up stranded an extra day! My bags are already packed to the brim with provisions and camera gear for the adventure ahead
julia ace
Yes looking a bit forbidding here as well.. Have a fantastic time at Tiri.. You will be in your element..
November 8th, 2025  
