Marooned with the Hihi

Apologies for the mass upload — I’m back from my trip to Tiritiri Matangi! My return was delayed by a day after the ferry couldn’t collect us on day four… but honestly, I can think of far worse places to be marooned.

This little beauty is the Hihi, or Stitchbird (Notiomystis cincta), one of New Zealand’s rarest and most charismatic birds. Once widespread across the North Island, they vanished from the mainland and now survive only on predator-free sanctuaries like Tiritiri Matangi. The Hihi is unique — it’s the only species in its entire family, and males flash that striking mix of black, white and sunshine-yellow. They’re also one of the few birds in the world known to mate face-to-face!