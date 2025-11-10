Previous
The Comeback of the Takahē by yorkshirekiwi
The Comeback of the Takahē

Meet the magnificent Takahē (Porphyrio hochstetteri) — a true New Zealand conservation success story. Once thought extinct for over 50 years, these striking, flightless birds were dramatically rediscovered in 1948 in a remote Fiordland valley. With their deep indigo feathers, scarlet bills, and sturdy red legs, they’re as bold in appearance as they are in spirit.
Today, thanks to dedicated recovery efforts, small but growing populations thrive on predator-free sanctuaries like Tiritiri Matangi. Each bird is carefully monitored and banded, helping conservationists track their progress as they slowly reclaim a future once thought lost.
