Electra the Kōkako

Meet Electra, a beautiful kōkako feeding on the nectar of a vibrant pōhutukawa tree, New Zealand’s iconic “Christmas tree.” 🌺🇳🇿 As she sips from the tree’s rich nectar, her striking blue wattles—usually a vivid blue—are covered in yellow pollen, cleverly disguising their true color. This clever camouflaging is a reminder of the intricate relationship between our native birds and the flora they rely on. The pōhutukawa’s stunning red flowers bloom just in time for the holiday season, attracting birds like Electra, whose leg tag helps us track her movements and ensure her conservation. A perfect symbol of the wild beauty and delicate balance of our ecosystems.