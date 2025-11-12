Watchful Whitehead

This little bird is the Whitehead (Mohoua albicilla), one of New Zealand’s delightful endemic species and a vital part of our native forests. Once common across the North Island, they disappeared from many areas due to introduced predators — but thanks to sanctuary islands like Tiritiri Matangi, their cheerful chatter once again fills the canopy.

Whiteheads are highly social, living in small, cooperative groups that help each other raise chicks. They’re also important hosts for the endangered Long-tailed Cuckoo, which lays its eggs in Whitehead nests — a fascinating example of nature’s complex relationships.