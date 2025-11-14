Curious Little Bush Scout

Meet one of the forest’s most charming companions — the North Island robin (toutouwai)! This inquisitive little bird hopped onto a log right beside me, completely unbothered and full of personality. North Island robins are famous for their boldness, often following walkers in the hope of freshly uncovered insects. They can live surprisingly long lives for their size — up to 14 years — and each pair keeps a tidy territory they’ll defend with enthusiasm. A small bird with a big character, and an absolute joy to photograph in the quiet of the bush.