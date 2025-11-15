Tui with an orange cap

Previous
Here’s a handsome Tui caught mid-feast among the flax blooms, proudly wearing a dusting of bright orange pollen across its head like war paint. These energetic New Zealand natives aren’t just beautiful singers—they’re vital pollinators, transferring pollen as they dart from flower to flower. That fluffy white throat tuft (called a poi) is one of their trademarks, along with their remarkable ability to mimic sounds, from other birds to everyday noises. A true icon of the bush, doing important work while looking fantastic doing it!
*lynn ace
such a nice capture of the Tui surrounded by the pretty flowers
November 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
They are such gorgeous birds
November 15th, 2025  
