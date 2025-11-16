Previous
The Green Songster
The Green Songster

Here’s one of Tiritiri Matangi’s sweetest voices — the Korimako, or New Zealand Bellbird. Their olive-green feathers may blend beautifully into the bush, but their clear, chiming song certainly doesn’t! This little beauty sports a leg ring, which is used by conservation teams to monitor individual birds on the sanctuary. The rings help track movement, lifespan, breeding success, and population health — all vital information for keeping species like the Korimako thriving. Every tiny ring tells a story, and this one is part of an incredible conservation effort on one of New Zealand's most successful predator-free islands.
Carole G

julia
Beautiful image. When I stayed there it was so lovely to wake up to the Bird Chorus, Tui usually the first to be heard.
November 16th, 2025  
Annie D
Lovely image :)
November 16th, 2025  
