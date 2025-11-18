Little Teal, Big Attitude

Meet this adorable brown teal duckling (pāteke) showing off its best power-pose in the shallows! New Zealand’s brown teal is one of our rarest dabbling ducks, once widespread but now recovering thanks to intense conservation work. Pāteke are mostly nocturnal feeders, and despite their small size they’re tough survivors—scientifically known as Anas chlorotis, they were once down to fewer than 1,000 birds in the wild. Today, thanks to predator control and sanctuary breeding programmes, their numbers are slowly climbing. This little fluffball felt like the perfect ambassador—tiny, muddy, and absolutely full of confidence.