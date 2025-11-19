Previous
The Feathered Meatball by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3610

The Feathered Meatball

Meet the Australasian quail — the understated cousin of the far more familiar California quail. While the California quail proudly sports its jaunty forward-curving head plume and bold facial markings, the Australasian quail opts for subtlety: warm russet tones, intricate scalloped feather patterns, and a compact, rounded profile that blends beautifully into the scrub. Unlike their Californian counterparts, which often travel in large, noisy coveys, Australasian quail tend to be more secretive ground-dwellers, relying on camouflage rather than theatrics. Scientifically, these little birds are remarkable for their rapid maturity (young can fly within weeks!) and their impressive ground-nesting strategies — eggs tucked away so cleverly that you can walk right past a nest without ever spotting it. A quiet species, but a fascinating one for those who know where to look.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
989% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful photo of this beautiful bird!
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact