Bigfoot by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3611

Bigfoot

Meet this adorable baby pūkeko, already growing into those famously oversized feet that look like they belong on a bird three times its size! While they may seem comically disproportionate now, those giant toes are perfectly designed for life in the wetlands — helping pūkeko tiptoe across floating vegetation and navigate swampy terrain like little blue gymnasts. Fluffy, awkward, and determined, the chicks start exploring early, often sprinting around on legs that look like tangled stilts. Despite their funny appearance, pūkeko families are surprisingly cooperative, with multiple adults helping to raise the young.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
989% complete

Dianne ace
Aw - he looks so cute!
November 20th, 2025  
