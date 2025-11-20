Bigfoot

Meet this adorable baby pūkeko, already growing into those famously oversized feet that look like they belong on a bird three times its size! While they may seem comically disproportionate now, those giant toes are perfectly designed for life in the wetlands — helping pūkeko tiptoe across floating vegetation and navigate swampy terrain like little blue gymnasts. Fluffy, awkward, and determined, the chicks start exploring early, often sprinting around on legs that look like tangled stilts. Despite their funny appearance, pūkeko families are surprisingly cooperative, with multiple adults helping to raise the young.