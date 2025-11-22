The Forest Custodian

Back to my birds of TiriTiri, spent much of the day around our property, hedge trimming, weed spraying and mowing. I'd much rather be out taking photos!.

This curious North Island robin (toutouwai) hopped in like a true forest custodian, checking that everything was in order on his branch-top lookout. These little characters are famous for their bold personalities—often fluttering right up to visitors as they hunt for insects on the forest floor. They’re clever too, storing food in tiny caches to snack on later. Thanks to predator-free sanctuaries, their numbers are growing and their confidence is as strong as ever. Such a joy to photograph!