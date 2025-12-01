Previous
Kererū by yorkshirekiwi
Kererū

Meet the kererū — NZ’s resident feathered bowling ball and expert in looking very pleased with itself. These iconic New Zealand pigeons are famous for three things: their dazzling iridescent plumage, their astonishing ability to perch on surprisingly flimsy branches, and their habit of overeating so enthusiastically that they sometimes forget how to fly gracefully (we’ve all been there).
Kererū are crucial forest gardeners, swallowing whole fruits — yes, entire berries and the big ones — and dispersing seeds from native trees like miro, tawa, and pūriri. You’ll often spot them in regenerating bush, forest edges, or suburban gardens where they’re happy to snack on kōwhai or nikau. Their deep “whooo-whooo” wingbeats give them away long before they appear… usually arriving like a feathery cannonball.
Today’s model was caught mid–post-lunch siesta, proudly demonstrating that round is, in fact, a shape.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
julia ace
Beauty shot. They are characters. Their head looks too small for their body.
December 1st, 2025  
Joy's Focus ace
He's beautiful!
December 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow what a huge body for such a little head. This one looks as tough though it has had more than its fair share
December 1st, 2025  
