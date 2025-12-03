Previous
Birthday Bouquet by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3624

Birthday Bouquet

My birthday isn’t until tomorrow, but I was surprised this morning with the sweetest handpicked bouquet from my friend and personal trainer. Even more special knowing every bloom came straight from her garden. Feeling very loved already!
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Your friends has a beautiful selection in her garden. Happy Birthday for tomorrow :)
December 3rd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
They’re gorgeous! Happy almost birthday.
December 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact