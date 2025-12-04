Previous
Last Light Over Ruapehu by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3625

Last Light Over Ruapehu

Tonight’s sunset from the slopes of Mount Ruapehu was a quiet kind of magic—the sky melting from gold to ash while the valleys below softened into shadow. A thin silver thread of meltwater wound its way through the dark terrain, catching the final light. Standing above it all, with the cloud line drifting low and the landscape stretching into haze, felt like the perfect prelude to tomorrow’s adventure. At first light we head into the Kaimanawa Ranges to photograph the wild horses—untamed, elusive, and every bit as dramatic as the land they roam.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Gorgeous image. Enjoy the Kaimanawa horses.
December 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact