Last Light Over Ruapehu

Tonight’s sunset from the slopes of Mount Ruapehu was a quiet kind of magic—the sky melting from gold to ash while the valleys below softened into shadow. A thin silver thread of meltwater wound its way through the dark terrain, catching the final light. Standing above it all, with the cloud line drifting low and the landscape stretching into haze, felt like the perfect prelude to tomorrow’s adventure. At first light we head into the Kaimanawa Ranges to photograph the wild horses—untamed, elusive, and every bit as dramatic as the land they roam.