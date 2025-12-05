Previous
Next
The Neigh-borhood Dispute by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3626

The Neigh-borhood Dispute

Out on the windswept hills of the Kaimanawa Ranges, these two wild horses let loose in a classic bit of spirited disagreement — all posturing, squeals, and flying manes. The Kaimanawa horses are a unique part of New Zealand’s heritage, descended from cavalry and farm horses released in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Over time they adapted to the rugged landscape, forming free-roaming bands that now hold a special place in our cultural and ecological story. Today, careful management helps keep the herd healthy while preserving their wild whakapapa. Spent two days following these horses with a group of photography and horsy mad people
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact