The Neigh-borhood Dispute

Out on the windswept hills of the Kaimanawa Ranges, these two wild horses let loose in a classic bit of spirited disagreement — all posturing, squeals, and flying manes. The Kaimanawa horses are a unique part of New Zealand’s heritage, descended from cavalry and farm horses released in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Over time they adapted to the rugged landscape, forming free-roaming bands that now hold a special place in our cultural and ecological story. Today, careful management helps keep the herd healthy while preserving their wild whakapapa. Spent two days following these horses with a group of photography and horsy mad people