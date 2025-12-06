Ruapehu Under the Flying Saucer

Sunrise put on a show of its own this morning, but nothing compared to the sight in front of me — a massive lenticular cloud stacked like a floating spacecraft above Mount Ruapehu, glowing softly as the moon refused to give up its place in the sky. While the horizon behind me burned red, this scene felt otherworldly: calm, surreal, and impossibly grand. Lenticulars form when strong winds push moist air up and over the mountain, sculpting it into these smooth, layered shapes. Most people turn to catch the colour — today, the magic was right here. A magnificent start to another day of horse photography