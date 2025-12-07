Previous
Untamed Strength by yorkshirekiwi
Untamed Strength

Out on the Kaimanawa ranges, it’s impossible not to be captivated by the raw power and quiet pride of these wild horses. One of the things that fascinates me most are their incredible manes and tails — untouched, ungroomed, shaped entirely by the wind and the seasons. Some of the older horses carry manes so long they almost seem mythical, flowing in thick waves that spill down their necks. When they toss their heads, that wild hair becomes a statement all of its own… a reminder that these horses live by instinct, resilience, and freedom
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
julia ace
He is a strong looking boy, they must be quite a sight in their natural habitat.
December 7th, 2025  
