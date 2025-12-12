Previous
The Pillow of Denial by yorkshirekiwi
Here’s my sweet old girl doing her very best “if I can’t see you, you can’t see me” routine. She’s tucked behind the cushion for two reasons: the terrifying vacuum cleaner is in the house, and she knows it’s nearly time for her medicine. She lives with FOPS (feline orofacial pain syndrome), which means without her twice-daily gabapentin her teeth ache and she starts pawing at her face. She absolutely hates the syringe—but she also knows it helps. The sedation makes her sleepy, so she spends much of her day dozing peacefully. Even so, those eyes still have plenty of personality in them. Love this old lady to bits.
