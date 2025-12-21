Matriarch of the Night

Perched front and centre, mum ruru keeps watch while her two fledglings flank her like loyal shadows. Somewhere just out of frame, dad waits his turn in the background, completing the family portrait. The wear on mum’s breast feathers tells its own quiet story—weeks spent incubating eggs, followed by hungry chicks pecking insistently as she waits for the male to return with food. It’s an intimate glimpse into the less-seen reality of parenting in the bush: tireless, unglamorous, and utterly devoted.