First flights, nervous start

This little thrush fledgling spent over an hour quietly perched on our deck, barely moving and with no parent in sight — always a bit heart-stopping to watch. Just when I was starting to worry, it suddenly gathered itself and made a short, low flight across the grass, proving those wings do work after all. Not long after, I spotted mum nearby, clearly on the hunt for her missing youngster. Fingers crossed they were reunited — a small reminder that fledglings often look far more helpless than they really are, and that nature usually knows what it’s doing