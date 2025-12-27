Previous
First flights, nervous start by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3648

First flights, nervous start

This little thrush fledgling spent over an hour quietly perched on our deck, barely moving and with no parent in sight — always a bit heart-stopping to watch. Just when I was starting to worry, it suddenly gathered itself and made a short, low flight across the grass, proving those wings do work after all. Not long after, I spotted mum nearby, clearly on the hunt for her missing youngster. Fingers crossed they were reunited — a small reminder that fledglings often look far more helpless than they really are, and that nature usually knows what it’s doing
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful details.
December 27th, 2025  
