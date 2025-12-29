Bamburgh Sunset

I’ve been a bit quiet with my camera over the Christmas and New Year period, but for good reason. I’ve been diving into a photo editing course by E J Lazenby — a creative challenge inspired by Earth, Air, Fire and Water. The first module was Fire, focusing on using gradients to completely transform the mood of an image. This shot started life as Bamburgh Castle under a clear blue sky; with a bit of creative heat, I turned it into a fiery sunset instead. Always fun seeing how far an image can be pushed