Previous
Next
Bamburgh Sunset by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3650

Bamburgh Sunset

I’ve been a bit quiet with my camera over the Christmas and New Year period, but for good reason. I’ve been diving into a photo editing course by E J Lazenby — a creative challenge inspired by Earth, Air, Fire and Water. The first module was Fire, focusing on using gradients to completely transform the mood of an image. This shot started life as Bamburgh Castle under a clear blue sky; with a bit of creative heat, I turned it into a fiery sunset instead. Always fun seeing how far an image can be pushed
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact