Whispers in White

This piece began as a close-up macro of a white hydrangea, but it has since drifted into something more ethereal. Soft, translucent petals appear to float through layers of light, as if suspended in mist or memory. Textures created from ice and water were blended in to add a sense of movement and fragility, giving the image a dreamlike, almost underwater quality. Gentle washes of pale greens, creams and warm yellows suggest melting light, blurring the line between flower, frost and flow. It’s less about botanical detail and more about atmosphere — a quiet, airy interpretation of a hydrangea.