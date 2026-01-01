Previous
Whispers in White by yorkshirekiwi
Whispers in White

This piece began as a close-up macro of a white hydrangea, but it has since drifted into something more ethereal. Soft, translucent petals appear to float through layers of light, as if suspended in mist or memory. Textures created from ice and water were blended in to add a sense of movement and fragility, giving the image a dreamlike, almost underwater quality. Gentle washes of pale greens, creams and warm yellows suggest melting light, blurring the line between flower, frost and flow. It’s less about botanical detail and more about atmosphere — a quiet, airy interpretation of a hydrangea.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Joanne Diochon ace
Definitely a feeling more than a factual record of the hydrangea. Quite beautiful.
January 2nd, 2026  
Omabluebird ace
Beautiful
January 2nd, 2026  
