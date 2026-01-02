Pied Blackbird

There’s something special about watching a wild family slowly claim your garden as home. This blackbird is one of a family of four that’s been spending its days with us, instantly recognisable by the splash of white feathers on its chest. He’s also impressively fearless, standing confidently on the edge of our deck just metres from where I was standing, watching me as much as I watched him. Earlier in the season, a blackbird pair tried to nest on one of our outdoor lights, but after laying two eggs, myna birds chased mum away and destroyed both eggs, forcing her to abandon that first attempt. I don’t know if this is the same mum, but seeing this little family thriving nearby now feels like a small story of resilience playing out right on our doorstep.