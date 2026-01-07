Sign up
Photo 3659
What Else Would You Do With It?
A kūmara gone to seed, no longer destined for the table — but far too interesting to throw away. Its tangled shoots twist and stretch like something alive and intentional, sculptural even, against the dark. What else would you do with it?
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4910
photos
192
followers
115
following
Tags
b&w
,
seed
,
kūmara
LManning (Laura)
Terrific light!
January 7th, 2026
