What Else Would You Do With It? by yorkshirekiwi
What Else Would You Do With It?

A kūmara gone to seed, no longer destined for the table — but far too interesting to throw away. Its tangled shoots twist and stretch like something alive and intentional, sculptural even, against the dark. What else would you do with it?
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific light!
January 7th, 2026  
