An Accidental Still-Life

This still life came about by accident. While trimming back the hedging and a lavender bush in the garden, I inadvertently chopped off this piece of hydrangea — but the colour was too beautiful to waste. Inside it came, and I set up a small still life to give it a second life. I added a couple of textures to soften the scene: one made from a mouldy old train window, the other from rain on another pane of glass. Looking back, I’d probably simplify it further and leave out the pāua shell and starfish, but that’s all part of the learning — responding in the moment, then reflecting afterwards.