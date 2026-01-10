Previous
Whio in the rush by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3662

Whio in the rush

Found only in Aotearoa New Zealand, the whio (blue duck) is perfectly at home in fast-moving, crystal waters. I watched this one working the current with quiet determination, balanced on slick rock as the river rushed past. In this edit I’ve leaned into that sense of flow, adding texture and a subtle reflection inspired by the learning I gained on the Elemental course run by E J Lazenby. A small creative pause to honour a remarkable river bird and the energy of the water. An old photograph that I've never really looked at before
10th January 2026 10th Jan 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
Fantastic to see
January 10th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Very subtle processing - is it a rare bird???
January 10th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Wonderful shot.
January 10th, 2026  
Carole G ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond yes, although I didn’t appreciate how rare until I googled it. Last census in 2021 counted 863 pairs.
January 10th, 2026  
Helen Westerbeke
amazing!
January 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact