Whio in the rush

Found only in Aotearoa New Zealand, the whio (blue duck) is perfectly at home in fast-moving, crystal waters. I watched this one working the current with quiet determination, balanced on slick rock as the river rushed past. In this edit I’ve leaned into that sense of flow, adding texture and a subtle reflection inspired by the learning I gained on the Elemental course run by E J Lazenby. A small creative pause to honour a remarkable river bird and the energy of the water. An old photograph that I've never really looked at before