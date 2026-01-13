Previous
Submerged two by yorkshirekiwi
This image was made just before yesterday’s shot, captured in the moment before the yellow ink was introduced. Here, the flowers are suspended in a cooler, more restrained palette — soft greens, silvery whites, and hints of violet drifting through the water like breath. Without the warmth of added colour, the scene feels more contemplative and atmospheric, the petals emerging from mist rather than bloom. A different approach to processing has deepened the greens and cooled the tones, turning the submerged flowers into something almost otherworldly, as if they belong to a twilight world beneath the surface.
