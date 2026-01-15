The Passport Saga

I’d planned to head out and do some fresh photography today, but instead I’ve spent a rather stressful day organising a British passport. As of 28 February, dual citizens can only enter the UK on a British passport — my Kiwi one is no longer enough. I’m flying in May and haven’t held a UK passport since 2011, which turns out to be too old to renew, so I’ve had to start completely from scratch.

The day has been spent digging through files and chasing paperwork for the application. Ironically, I’ve only just received a brand new NZ passport because my old one expires in July, and now that has had to be sent off to the UK along with my expired British passport, birth certificate, and marriage certificate. Between the cost of the new NZ passport, another $200 for the British one, and $128 in postage, it’s been an expensive exercise — and if I wanted to give up my British citizenship and be just a Kiwi, that would cost $1,000.

All I can do now is hope everything makes its way back to me in time for my flights.

Meanwhile here's a submerged calla lily