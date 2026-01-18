Previous
Burgundy Blooms and Busy Bee by yorkshirekiwi
Burgundy Blooms and Busy Bee

An unusual rare burgundy sunflower in all its vibrant glory! Accompanied by a dedicated honey bee busily gathering pollen, this image illustrates the harmony of flora and fauna.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Annie D ace
That's an amazing sunflower and love the bee :)
January 18th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous composition and a beautiful image.
January 18th, 2026  
