Roots of Resilience

This image captures the intricate roots of the Kahikatea tree, a true giant of New Zealand's rainforests. Known scientifically as Dacrycarpus dacrydioides, the Kahikatea is one of the tallest conifers, thriving in damp, swampy regions where it plays a crucial role in the ecosystem. With roots that can spread wide and deep, these trees are adept at stabilizing the soil and providing habitat for various wildlife. It's fascinating to note that they can live for over a thousand years, showcasing nature’s resilience and beauty