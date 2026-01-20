Previous
Roots of Resilience by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3672

Roots of Resilience

This image captures the intricate roots of the Kahikatea tree, a true giant of New Zealand's rainforests. Known scientifically as Dacrycarpus dacrydioides, the Kahikatea is one of the tallest conifers, thriving in damp, swampy regions where it plays a crucial role in the ecosystem. With roots that can spread wide and deep, these trees are adept at stabilizing the soil and providing habitat for various wildlife. It's fascinating to note that they can live for over a thousand years, showcasing nature’s resilience and beauty
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
1006% complete

Maggiemae ace
Super natural photo - great handling of the light and focus! fav
January 20th, 2026  
