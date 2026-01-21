Highlights of the Day

Honestly, the highlight of my day was literally getting my highlights done ✨ and a much-needed haircut. With a month’s worth of rain dumped on us in just 24 hours, the weather has been utterly abysmal — grey, wet, and wild — so it felt like the perfect day to be tucked up indoors. Warm salon vibes, mirrors, chai latte, and these beautiful flowers (all grown in my hairdresser’s own garden 🌼🌸) made it feel like a small pocket of calm in the middle of the storm. Some days don’t need big adventures — just good company, good hair, and staying dry.