Ginger George

Another day of rain—apparently the weather has signed a long-term lease. With outdoor photo ops cancelled (again), I took the camera out anyway, slapped on a wide-angle lens, and headed to the real action: feeding time for the boys.

They have proper dog dishes for their zinc pellets and an internal clock so accurate it could shame a Swiss watch. As soon as I appear, there’s a neat little queue. Ginger George pauses to give me the full once-over—quality control—while Biskit gets straight down to business, eating at record speed so he can immediately move on to raiding everyone else’s bowl.

Biskit is over twenty now and definitely showing his age. He walks with his neck parallel to the ground rather than upright—proof that arthritis spares no one, not even livestock. That said, his appetite remains gloriously unaffected. Old, stiff, and slightly crooked… but still first in line and last to stop eating.