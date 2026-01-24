Between Squalls

Today I took a drive out to the coast to visit a friend’s craft shop. It was one of those days that couldn’t quite make up its mind. Howling wind, bursts of heavy rain, then the briefest tease of sky before it vanished again. I managed to stop between showers to grab a photo, though straight out of camera it felt a bit bleak and uninspiring. So I took a little poetic licence and leaned into the mood, giving it a more painterly feel, using a texture I made from a cloud and a painted canvas, layered over the top. It’s not a true record of what I saw, but it is a truer reflection of how it felt. The day wasn’t a total washout, though. I still came home with a new hat, a vase, and a very welcome gift of a jar of peach chutney.