Previous
Photo 3679
Yellow Hammer
A brightly coloured yellowhammer perched among the flax, offering a clear view despite its small size. The strong stems make a useful natural frame and help show the contrast between the bird’s yellow plumage and the blue sky.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4930
photos
192
followers
114
following
1007% complete
View this month »
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th January 2026 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
hammer
,
flax
Maggiemae
ace
Such a good photo of a rarely seen yellowhammer!
January 27th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful birdie!
January 27th, 2026
