Yellow Hammer by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3679

Yellow Hammer

A brightly coloured yellowhammer perched among the flax, offering a clear view despite its small size. The strong stems make a useful natural frame and help show the contrast between the bird’s yellow plumage and the blue sky.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Carole G

ace
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Maggiemae ace
Such a good photo of a rarely seen yellowhammer!
January 27th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful birdie!
January 27th, 2026  
