Fantail by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3682

Fantail

I hadn’t been back to this patch of bush for a while, but while passing by I decided to stop for a quick look. Typical timing — I only had my macro lens on and the trees were absolutely full of fantails. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many in one place.
A few things might explain it: some appeared to be juveniles, including this one, still without the bold white “eyebrows”, and after all the recent rain the forest was buzzing with mosquitoes. I didn’t stay long as I was being eaten alive — though the fantails were more than happy with the extra insects I stirred up.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture even with just your macro lens.
January 30th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful bird and lovely bokeh. Hope you weren’t scratching too much after!
January 30th, 2026  
