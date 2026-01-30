Fantail

I hadn’t been back to this patch of bush for a while, but while passing by I decided to stop for a quick look. Typical timing — I only had my macro lens on and the trees were absolutely full of fantails. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many in one place.

A few things might explain it: some appeared to be juveniles, including this one, still without the bold white “eyebrows”, and after all the recent rain the forest was buzzing with mosquitoes. I didn’t stay long as I was being eaten alive — though the fantails were more than happy with the extra insects I stirred up.