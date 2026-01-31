Previous
Power at Karapiro by yorkshirekiwi
Power at Karapiro

Today we rode part of the Te Awa River Ride from Cambridge to Karapiro and back — a solid 30km return with plenty to look at along the way. This is the overflow at Karapiro Dam, part of the Waikato River hydroelectric system and home to the first hydroelectric power station built on the riverin 1947. A nice little modern touch too: all the staff cars parked up were electric vehicles, which feels pretty fitting when they’re presumably powered by the same water thundering through the system below. Clean energy, moving water, and a great day out on the trail.
31st January 2026 31st Jan 26

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Very cool location shoot. I would have to go here several times a year to shoot.
January 31st, 2026  
