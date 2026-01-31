Power at Karapiro

Today we rode part of the Te Awa River Ride from Cambridge to Karapiro and back — a solid 30km return with plenty to look at along the way. This is the overflow at Karapiro Dam, part of the Waikato River hydroelectric system and home to the first hydroelectric power station built on the riverin 1947. A nice little modern touch too: all the staff cars parked up were electric vehicles, which feels pretty fitting when they’re presumably powered by the same water thundering through the system below. Clean energy, moving water, and a great day out on the trail.