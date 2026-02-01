Previous
Mama Pukeko by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3684

Mama Pukeko

Ian found a friend on tthe Te Awa River Ride, a cheeky pūkeko takes a seat on her bench, guarding her basket of fruity treasures.
Mischievous yet endearing, she’s a gentle nod to the irony of a ‘cheeky chook’ posing as a caretaker.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
1009% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fun photo
February 1st, 2026  
Dianne ace
Great friends. She must be a new addition - haven’t seen her!
February 1st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
Excellent!
February 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact