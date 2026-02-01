Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3684
Mama Pukeko
Ian found a friend on tthe Te Awa River Ride, a cheeky pūkeko takes a seat on her bench, guarding her basket of fruity treasures.
Mischievous yet endearing, she’s a gentle nod to the irony of a ‘cheeky chook’ posing as a caretaker.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4935
photos
192
followers
114
following
1009% complete
View this month »
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
31st January 2026 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
sculpture
,
basket
,
pukeko
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun photo
February 1st, 2026
Dianne
ace
Great friends. She must be a new addition - haven’t seen her!
February 1st, 2026
Issi Bannerman
ace
Excellent!
February 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close