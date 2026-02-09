Previous
Trophy Haul by yorkshirekiwi
Trophy Haul

The Annual Prize Giving rolled around again for Waiuku Camera Club, and what a night it turned out to be. I was incredibly honoured to come away with five trophies this year — including Champion Seascape Print (the first time my name has ever been engraved on that cup 🥹), Champion Photojournalism Print, Champion Nature Print, Top Point Scorer in Prints, and the President’s Trophy for highest overall points across both print and digital for the year.
The flowers were a lovely bonus as I also stepped into the role of guest speaker for the evening, sharing stories and images from my trip to Antarctica. Judging by the response, it struck a chord — so I guess that makes me an official (self-appointed) Antarctica ambassador now.
Carole G

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
