Still Blooming

This still life of a fading hydrangea was intentionally treated to move it away from a literal photographic record and toward a painterly interpretation. In Photoshop, texture overlays were blended into both the background and subject to soften hard edges and introduce a canvas-like surface. Selective dodging and burning were used to guide the eye through the bloom, while muted, desaturated purples and earthy tones reinforced the sense of age and fragility. Subtle blurring and edge softening helped remove excessive detail, allowing form, tone, and mood to take precedence—echoing the feel of a classical painted still life rather than a modern digital photograph.