Previous
Suspended Between Worlds by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3704

Suspended Between Worlds

Three dahlias suspended in water, their petals wrapped in drifting veils of violet ink — beautiful, but slightly untethered. This one feels personal. Right now my heart is stretched thin between New Zealand and Scotland, waiting on news after Mum’s mild heart attack. The not knowing is the hardest part — whether to hold steady until May as planned, or pack a bag sooner. The ink seems to echo that feeling: currents moving in unseen directions, soft but powerful. I’m grateful beyond words that my new British passport arrived last week — one small mercy in the midst of uncertainty. For now, like these flowers, I wait… suspended between hope and worry.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
1014% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image. So sorry to hear about your mum, Carole. What a hard decision for you to make. Hopefully things will become clearer over the next few days.
February 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
So sorry to hear about your mum, wishing and praying that your mind will soon be put to rest.
February 21st, 2026  
Carole G ace
@jamibann thanks Issi. I should know more in the morning after she’s undergone tests. She sounds bright enough, and telling me not to worry. Taking comfort from the word mild
February 21st, 2026  
Carole G ace
@ludwigsdiana thanks for your prayers Diana.
February 21st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
@yorkshirekiwi I'd like to hope that it is just that - hang in there. Really good that you've been able to speak to her - that must be very comforting. xx
February 21st, 2026  
Babs ace
I love this one. Fav

A difficult time for you. Hope your Mum improves soon.
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact