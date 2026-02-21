Suspended Between Worlds

Three dahlias suspended in water, their petals wrapped in drifting veils of violet ink — beautiful, but slightly untethered. This one feels personal. Right now my heart is stretched thin between New Zealand and Scotland, waiting on news after Mum’s mild heart attack. The not knowing is the hardest part — whether to hold steady until May as planned, or pack a bag sooner. The ink seems to echo that feeling: currents moving in unseen directions, soft but powerful. I’m grateful beyond words that my new British passport arrived last week — one small mercy in the midst of uncertainty. For now, like these flowers, I wait… suspended between hope and worry.