Waiting in Water

Another from my submerged flower session. Soft petals suspended in a wash of pink, with tendrils of ink drifting like unanswered questions.

Mum is still in hospital, waiting for an angiogram, frustratingly not done over the weekend, but I’ve been able to FaceTime her and she looks and sounds so much more like herself again. We’re hoping the tests will show that she can soon be home, armed with nothing more than a few new medications and strict instructions to rest.

For now, we wait, like the colour suspended in water.