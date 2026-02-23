Previous
Petal or Pretender by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3706

Petal or Pretender

Suspended delicately from a butterfly iris, looking for all the world as though it’s simply another petal. The soft whites and gentle curves blur the line between insect and flower, disguise and design.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
