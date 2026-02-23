Sign up
Photo 3706
Petal or Pretender
Suspended delicately from a butterfly iris, looking for all the world as though it’s simply another petal. The soft whites and gentle curves blur the line between insect and flower, disguise and design.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
white
,
iris
,
butterfly
,
cabbage
