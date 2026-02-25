Sign up
Previous
Photo 3708
Tucked in for the Night
As the light begins to fade, this delicate cabbage white butterfly finds its evening refuge, clinging gently beneath a spray of leaves.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
2
2
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
25th February 2026 7:01pm
white
,
butterfly
,
cabbage
,
roost
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful!
February 25th, 2026
Beverley
Fabulous capture…beautiful soft patterns are soo pretty.
February 25th, 2026
