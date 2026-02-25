Previous
Tucked in for the Night by yorkshirekiwi
Tucked in for the Night

As the light begins to fade, this delicate cabbage white butterfly finds its evening refuge, clinging gently beneath a spray of leaves.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
February 25th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Fabulous capture…beautiful soft patterns are soo pretty.
February 25th, 2026  
