Photo 3709
Basil and Buzz
A quiet moment in the herb garden, where this velvety bumble bee has claimed the tiny white basil blossoms as its own nectar bar. Spent most of the day cancelling appointments and finding new flights. I am heading back to the UK to be with my mum.
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
27th February 2026 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
basil
,
bumble
Beverley
ace
I hope everything rolls into place with your flights…
February 27th, 2026
