Basil and Buzz by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3709

Basil and Buzz

A quiet moment in the herb garden, where this velvety bumble bee has claimed the tiny white basil blossoms as its own nectar bar. Spent most of the day cancelling appointments and finding new flights. I am heading back to the UK to be with my mum.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

@yorkshirekiwi
Beverley ace
I hope everything rolls into place with your flights…
February 27th, 2026  
