Flight Pattern

This mallard in full flight is actually a sequence of six shots blended together, capturing every sweep of wing and flash of iridescent blue as she powers forward. I love how bringing the frames together tells a fuller story, not just a moment, but a journey through the air. As I prepare for my own long-haul flight from New Zealand to Scotland later this week, this image feels especially personal. Like her, I’ll be moving steadily across skies and continents, driven by instinct, purpose, and the pull of home. Different wings, same determination to reach the other side.