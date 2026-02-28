Previous
Flight Pattern by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3711

Flight Pattern

This mallard in full flight is actually a sequence of six shots blended together, capturing every sweep of wing and flash of iridescent blue as she powers forward. I love how bringing the frames together tells a fuller story, not just a moment, but a journey through the air. As I prepare for my own long-haul flight from New Zealand to Scotland later this week, this image feels especially personal. Like her, I’ll be moving steadily across skies and continents, driven by instinct, purpose, and the pull of home. Different wings, same determination to reach the other side.
28th February 2026 28th Feb 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks like a Hilda Ogden wall..
Well edited.
February 28th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Oh you are clever - looks like a live flight! fav
February 28th, 2026  
Beverley ace
So wonderfully done… you journey to Scotland thoughts are spot on.
February 28th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Well done.
February 28th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact