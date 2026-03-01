Ink and Judgement

Today I headed along to the Frankton Thunder Event — a full-throttle mix of cars, motorbikes, steampunk style, pin-ups, and seriously impressive ink. 🔥

These three were the tattoo competition judges, carefully studying every intricate design on display. From beautifully detailed masterpieces to the brave contender who walked away with the “worst tattoo” prize (yes, that was a category! 😄), the creativity and confidence on show made it such a fun spectacle.

A brilliant celebration of art, individuality, and the stories we choose to wear on our skin.

