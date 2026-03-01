Previous
Ink and Judgement by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3712

Ink and Judgement

Today I headed along to the Frankton Thunder Event — a full-throttle mix of cars, motorbikes, steampunk style, pin-ups, and seriously impressive ink. 🔥
These three were the tattoo competition judges, carefully studying every intricate design on display. From beautifully detailed masterpieces to the brave contender who walked away with the “worst tattoo” prize (yes, that was a category! 😄), the creativity and confidence on show made it such a fun spectacle.
A brilliant celebration of art, individuality, and the stories we choose to wear on our skin.
My travel plans are up in the air, as my flight has been cancelled due to the closure of the air space above Qatar. Not sure when I will get to see my mum
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact