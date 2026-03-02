Kaimanawa Horseplay

After having to cancel my Qatar flight that was due to leave on Thursday, I’ve now managed to rebook for next week with Singapore Airlines. It’s a longer journey with an extra stop in Amsterdam, but it feels like a much safer route, and right now, peace of mind matters more than speed.

I haven’t really felt like heading out with the camera lately, but revisiting older images has been a welcome distraction. Here’s one of the beautiful Kaimanawa wild horses, reworked using textures and careful masking to deepen the mood. The warm chestnut tones glow against a darkened, painterly backdrop, while the soft foreground grasses gently frame the scene. One horse is caught mid-nip, a fleeting, playful (or perhaps bossy) moment , while another grazes quietly beside them, completely unbothered.



A small interaction in the wild, strengthened with a little creative post-processing… sometimes it’s good to rework not just travel plans, but photographs too.