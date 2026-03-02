Previous
Kaimanawa Horseplay by yorkshirekiwi
Kaimanawa Horseplay

After having to cancel my Qatar flight that was due to leave on Thursday, I’ve now managed to rebook for next week with Singapore Airlines. It’s a longer journey with an extra stop in Amsterdam, but it feels like a much safer route, and right now, peace of mind matters more than speed.
I haven’t really felt like heading out with the camera lately, but revisiting older images has been a welcome distraction. Here’s one of the beautiful Kaimanawa wild horses, reworked using textures and careful masking to deepen the mood. The warm chestnut tones glow against a darkened, painterly backdrop, while the soft foreground grasses gently frame the scene. One horse is caught mid-nip, a fleeting, playful (or perhaps bossy) moment , while another grazes quietly beside them, completely unbothered.

A small interaction in the wild, strengthened with a little creative post-processing… sometimes it’s good to rework not just travel plans, but photographs too.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
tina (arayofsrqsun)
🥰
March 3rd, 2026  
JackieR ace
We think we'll be going via Singapore too Carole!!
March 3rd, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Brilliant!! Very nicely done.
March 3rd, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Beautiful photo and edited with sensitivity. Have a good flight.
March 3rd, 2026  
